Daric L. Cottingham is a multiplatform editor for newsletters. He joined the Los Angeles Times in 2021 and is a proud Southerner currently based in Los Angeles. A mass communications graduate from Prairie View A&M University in Texas, he also received his master’s in journalism from the University of Southern California. Previously, he worked in podcast editorial for Spotify and freelanced for publications such as Business Insider and Xtra Magazine. When he’s not focused on storytelling, sneakers and animation take up his time.