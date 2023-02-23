Deb Anderluh is state editor for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2023, building on more than three decades in journalism. Most recently, she was California enterprise editor for Kaiser Health News, and a longtime reporter and editor at the Sacramento Bee, where her roles included stints as city editor and senior editor for investigations. As an editor, Anderluh has directed investigative work named a Pulitzer Prize finalist and led coverage recognized with top honors from the Polk Awards, the Loeb Awards, the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, and the Assn. of Health Care Journalists, among others. She has a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and a master’s in journalism from the University of Michigan.