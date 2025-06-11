Diamy Wang is a summer intern on the Los Angeles Times homepage team. A San Gabriel Valley native, she is a rising senior at the University of Pennsylvania, where she studies political science, gender studies and Asian American studies. Wang is also the executive editor of the Daily Pennsylvanian, Penn’s independent student media organization. Previously, she was a participant in the Politico Journalism Institute and an audience engagement intern at the Detroit Free Press through the Dow Jones News Fund. When she isn’t in a newsroom, she enjoys roaming through stationery stores and trying new iced latte flavors.