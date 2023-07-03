Diya Sabharwal is an intern with the Editorial Pages of the Los Angeles Times. She is a sophomore at Stanford University and is majoring in English and computer science. Sabharwal is from New Delhi and has written for the Times of India NIE, the Roadrunner Review, the Delhi Poetry Slam and more. She serves as desk editor of Opinions at the Stanford Daily. Outside of journalism, Sabharwal is vice president of the Business Assn. of Stanford Entrepreneurial Students, works on software design projects, and enjoys literary and film theory. In her free time, she loves long walks and runs and scouring Spotify for obscure new musicians.