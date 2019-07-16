Donovan X. Ramsey covers Black life in Los Angeles for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he was a contributing writer for such publications as GQ, Vice, WSJ Magazine and the Atlantic, where he wrote memorable profiles of such figures as Bubba Wallace, Killer Mike and Ibram X. Kendi. Ramsey also served as commentary editor of the Marshall Project and deputy editor of Complex.com. An Ohio native, he is a graduate of Morehouse College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.