Elijah Wolfson is the environment, health and science editor for the Los Angeles Times. He has more than 15 years of experience as a journalist across a wide range of subjects, from climate change to public health to cultural analysis of books, film and television, working for publications including Time, the Atlantic, Newsweek and Quartz. Magazine stories and online multimedia projects he has edited have been recognized for numerous awards, including the Emmys, the National Assn. of Science Writers, the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing, the Deadline Club, the New York Press Club and the Columbia University School of Journalism.