Emma Fox is a 2023 summer intern on the Utility Journalism team at the Los Angeles Times. A student at Loyola Marymount University, she majors in journalism with a Chicano/Latino studies minor and was the arts and culture editor at the on-campus publication, the Lion. She is the president of her school’s chapters of the National Assn. of Hispanic Journalists and the Society of Professional Journalists. Fox is a music fanatic who has a blog devoted to writing about music and the journalists who put it into context for the masses. She worked as an intern for the San Diego Voice and Viewpoint, and her story on environmental racism made it to the cover. Fox is dedicated to discovering overlooked stories and finding creative ways to tell them.