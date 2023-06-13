Francesca Bermudez is a multiplatform editing intern on the Los Angeles Times’ features desk. She is a senior journalism major and film studies minor at Loyola Marymount University. She has written 44 articles for the Los Angeles Loyolan and a cover story for Pasadena Weekly. In 2022, she was a finalist for a Los Angeles Press Club National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Award. This spring, she attended the Dow Jones News Fund’s multiplatform editing training at the University of Texas, Austin. In her free time, she enjoys reading, watching live music and spending time with friends.