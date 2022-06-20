Freddy Brewster is an intern in the Los Angeles Times’ Washington bureau. A proud alum of Humboldt State University and the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, he started his journalism career at the Lost Coast Outpost in Humboldt County, Calif., where he covered homelessness, public records, tribal affairs, and many other topics. He has been published in NBC News, CalMatters and other outlets across California. He is the 2020 and 2022 recipient of the James Madison Freedom of Information award in the Student category presented by the Northern California chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Brewster grew up in the suburbs of Cincinnati and headed west when he was 19 years old. After spending nearly a decade rock climbing in Yosemite National Park and on other public lands, he returned to university to pursue journalism. Before becoming a journalist, Brewster worked in construction, landscaping and various jobs in the service industry.