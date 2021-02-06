Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Los Angeles Times 2021 summer intern Gabrielle Chenault

Gabrielle Chenault

Gabrielle Chenault is an intern with the audience engagement team at the Los Angeles Times. She is a recent graduate of Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, where she majored in print journalism with an emphasis in political science. At Hampton, Chenault was a staff writer of the female-run online news organization Her Campus, the lifestyle, local and world section editor of the Hampton Script and a student athlete. She is most passionate about helping to give a voice to those who are often marginalized and ignored race and social justice and international reporting. She starts her master’s program in specialized journalism at USC later this year.

Advertisement