Gabrielle Chenault is an intern with the audience engagement team at the Los Angeles Times. She is a recent graduate of Hampton University’s Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, where she majored in print journalism with an emphasis in political science. At Hampton, Chenault was a staff writer of the female-run online news organization Her Campus, the lifestyle, local and world section editor of the Hampton Script and a student athlete. She is most passionate about helping to give a voice to those who are often marginalized and ignored race and social justice and international reporting. She starts her master’s program in specialized journalism at USC later this year.