Georgia Geen

Georgia Geen is a 2020 summer intern with the Los Angeles Times News Desk. She is a recent graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with degrees in print/online journalism and Spanish and a certificate in Spanish-English translation and interpretation. Throughout college, she worked at the Commonwealth Times, the independent student newspaper at VCU where she served as executive editor, and held internships in arts and culture reporting, copy editing and Spanish-English translation.

