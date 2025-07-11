Hailey Wang is a data and graphics intern at the Los Angeles Times. She was born and raised in Taiwan and earned her master’s degree from UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism. Before graduate school, she worked as a reporter for a financial magazine in Taiwan for three years, earning two reporting awards. Her beats included business, politics, climate change and culture. She has interned with Bloomberg News and Lookout Santa Cruz, where she told stories through data and interactive maps. Wang is passionate about uncovering hidden narratives in data sets, especially those tied to underrepresented communities. When she’s not in front of her laptop, you can find her at a local coffee shop or catching the latest film.