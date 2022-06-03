Hamed Aleaziz covers immigration policy for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he was at BuzzFeed News, where he covered immigration and consistently broke news on Trump and Biden policies, revealed internal reports detailing conditions within DHS detention and documented how ICE deported a group of children to Guatemala after a federal court judge said it couldn’t. Before that, he covered immigration, race and civil rights at the San Francisco Chronicle, was a criminal justice reporter at the Daily Journal and did a fellowship at Mother Jones magazine. A Livingston Award finalist in 2021, Aleaziz graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in journalism.