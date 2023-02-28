Harmony Holiday is a contributing writer for Image. She is also a dancer, archivist, filmmaker and the author of five collections of poetry including “Hollywood Forever” and “Maafa.” Holiday curates a standing archive space for griot poetics and a performance series at the L.A. venue 2220arts. She has received the Motherwell Prize from Fence Books, a Ruth Lilly fellowship, a NYFA fellowship, a Schomburg fellowship, a California Book Award, a research fellowship from Harvard and a teaching fellowship from UC Berkeley. She is currently working on a collection of essays for Duke University Press, a biography of Abbey Lincoln and an exhibition on backstage culture for the Kitchen in New York, in addition to other writing, film and curatorial projects.