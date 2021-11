Heba Elorbany is a senior audio producer at the Los Angeles Times, where she is developing new shows and creating The Envelope podcast. Prior to The Times, she was a founding producer of “Sway” at the New York Times. She’s also produced podcasts for Slate, Buzzfeed and Gimlet. Elorbany is also a documentary filmmaker and has produced live events for Radio Ambulante and PRX. She is an alumna of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.