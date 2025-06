Ira Gorawara is a sports intern for the Los Angeles Times. A rising senior at UCLA, Gorawara just completed her stint as the Daily Bruin’s Sports editor, and has also reported across Asia for the South China Morning Post, NDTV, Cricket Hong Kong, Emerging Cricket and more. She is also the author of “The ABCs of Life,” a short story collection, and an author for UCLA Blueprint. Born and raised in Hong Kong with Indian roots, Gorawara strives to bring a global lens to her storytelling.