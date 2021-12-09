Jazmín Aguilera is head of audio at the Los Angeles Times. Most recently, she hosted and produced “The Cut” at New York Magazine. Before that, Aguilera worked as interim executive and senior producer at Conde Nast, developing, producing and scoring podcasts for magazines including Vogue and Pitchfork. She also worked at the New York Times, making episodes for “The Daily,” and at “Snap Judgment” as a producer. She is a two-time Third Coast Audio Festival competition winner, earning both gold in 2018 and silver in 2019 in documentary. Aguilera is an International Women’s Media Fund Grant winner and has earned top ranks on the best podcast episodes of the year lists from IndieWire and Spotify. A native of Santa Cruz, she graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in global studies and is an avid Archie Comic collector.