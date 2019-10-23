Business
Joanne Faryon
Joanne Faryon is a special corespondent.
Latest From This Author
California
Column One: Guilt drove him to keep his brain-injured wife alive. What would she have wanted?
California
Column One: Guilt drove him to keep his brain-injured wife alive. What would she have wanted?
After his wife had been in the ICU for 27 days, doctors asked Steve Simmons: Did he want to disconnect her from the life-sustaining treatment?
California
Column One: ‘Blink once if you can hear me’ — a brain-injured man’s remarkable awakening
California
Column One: ‘Blink once if you can hear me’ — a brain-injured man’s remarkable awakening
Omar Salgado defied the odds in Room 20. But his is not a story about a miracle — it’s a story about medicine’s inability to accurately diagnose consciousness.
More Coverage
Column One: He’d been kept alive with tubes for nearly 17 years. Who is he, and is it possible he’s conscious?
Room 20: An L.A. Times Studios podcast about the search for a man’s identity
California
Column One: He’d been kept alive with tubes for nearly 17 years. Who is he, and is it possible he’s conscious?
California
Column One: He’d been kept alive with tubes for nearly 17 years. Who is he, and is it possible he’s conscious?
Finding out his name turned out to be the easy part. The tough part was navigating the blurred lines that separate consciousness from unconsciousness — and figuring out whether his smile was really a smile.
More Coverage
‘Room 20' podcast: Listen to the first three episodes
Play Next newsletter: New podcast explores why a man went unidentified for more than 15 years
Advertisement