Jonathan C. Scott is an audience engagement intern for the Los Angeles Times.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Scott recently graduated from the Scripps-Howard School of Journalism and Communications at Hampton University.

As a third-generation “Hamptonian,” Scott devoted much of his time there working with the campus news station WHOV-TV and WHOV-FM (88.1) as an anchor, writer, producer and, by his senior year, executive producer.

Scott also worked closely with Hampton’s athletic marketing department as a game-day host, announcer and ESPN+ sports commentator for the Pirate’s football, volleyball, basketball and softball seasons in the Big South Conference.

Previously, he had various internships and freelancing roles with ESPN’s Andscape, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” NBC Sports and Warner Media/NBA on TNT, where he has been able to develop a keen sense of media creation, development and distribution that he hopes to continue to refine with each new and challenging experience.