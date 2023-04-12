Josh Gohlke is a deputy Op-Ed editor at the Los Angeles Times. He is a former deputy editorial page editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, deputy opinion editor of the Sacramento Bee and McClatchy’s other California publications, and deputy editorial page editor of the San Francisco Chronicle. He previously covered government and politics as a reporter for newspapers in California and New Jersey, including the Bergen Record, where he first moved to the opinion side as deputy editorial page editor. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Gohlke currently lives in Sacramento with his wife and daughter.

