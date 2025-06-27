Katerina Portela is a summer intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering L.A. arts and happenings for Image magazine. She recently graduated from San Diego State University, where she studied journalism and international studies. During university, she contributed to KCR Student Radio as editor in chief of college music publication Dead Air Zine and her college newspaper the Daily Aztec with award-winning arts and feature coverage, covering protests to music festivals. Prior to The Times, Portela was an investigative and digital news assistant with San Diego PBS and NPR station KPBS and a reporting fellow at the Pulitzer Center. Her portfolio can be found at katerinaportela.com. Born in Florida and raised in Oahu, Hawaii, she can predictably be found by the beach with a book in hand.