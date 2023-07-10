Keegan Hamilton is the criminal justice editor at the Los Angeles Times. He is a former editor and correspondent at Vice News, where he covered federal law enforcement, drug policy and organized crime. At Vice, he was the host and co-creator of the narrative podcast series “Painkiller: America’s Fentanyl Crisis,” which received an Edward R. Murrow Award for its exploration of the underlying causes of the recent surge in fatal overdoses linked to synthetic opioids. He also created and co-hosted the podcast “Chapo: Kingpin on Trial,” about the U.S. prosecution of infamous Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán-Loera. His writing has been published by the Marshall Project, the Atlantic, the Village Voice, BuzzFeed News and other publications. A graduate of the University of Washington, Hamilton began his career reporting for alt-weekly newspapers in Seattle and St. Louis, Mo.