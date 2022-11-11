Kwasi Gyamfi Asiedu

Kwasi (Kway-see) Gyamfi Asiedu is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. He is from Accra, Ghana. He came to The Times from Protocol, where he covered tech policy and climate. Previously, he covered global religion news at the Associated Press in New York. Before that, he was a freelance journalist in Accra covering social justice, health, and environment stories for international media. His reporting has been published by the New York Times, CNN, Al Jazeera English, Quartz, the Guardian, Public Radio International and more. He has a master of science degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor of arts from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. He is at his happiest when the Black Stars are winning.