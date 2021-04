Laura Anaya-Morga is an intern on the Metro desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a senior at University of California, Riverside, where she serves as the news editor for the student publication, the Highlander. Previously, Anaya-Morga interned at ¡Presente! Media, highlighting the work of activist and mutual aid organizations in Philadelphia. As a SoCal native, she is passionate about covering the stories of Latinos in the area.