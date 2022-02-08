Leslie Lindsey is director of development for L.A. Times Studios and executive producer of L.A. Times Short Docs. Most recently, she served as managing editor for The Times’ Emmy-winning nightly news magazine, “LA Times Today,” on Spectrum News 1. During her television career, Lindsey has developed and produced shows across a variety of formats for national daily syndication and for networks such as FOX, Lifetime, Discovery, SyFy, Travel Channel, Animal Planet, TruTV, AXS and MTV2. Early in her career, she served as vice president of Industry R&D, a true story research and development company, managing a network of hundreds of local news sources and dozens of international media clients including network news, international magazines and newspapers, book publishers, television and feature film producers. Lindsey has been nominated for two Daytime Emmys.