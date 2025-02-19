Lupe LLerenas is a spring intern with De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity. Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley, LLerenas is a graduate of Cal State Northridge and USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. As a bilingual journalist and a proud first-generation Mexican American, she has spirited her city with her undeniable pen and presence in the emerging media scene. LLerenas’ work can be found on iHeartMedia, mitú, Associated Press Entertainment and Secret Los Angeles, to name a few.