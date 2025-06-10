Marcos Magaña is an environment, health and science intern at the Los Angeles Times through the CDLS Environmental Justice and Science Journalism Fellowship. He was born and raised in the Eastern Coachella Valley, a predominantly agricultural desert region in Southern California. His academic work has focused on issues closely affecting his home community, including environmental justice, spatial inequality and climate vulnerability, with a handful of articles published or awaiting publication in academic journals. Currently, Magaña is pursuing his doctorate at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, where he is investigating the biosocial dimensions of extreme heat exposure in low-income and racialized communities, with a focus on desert geographies. Outside of work and school, he enjoys watching Dodger baseball with his fiancée and playing on his friends and families’ slow-pitch softball team.