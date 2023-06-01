Mariana Trujillo Valdes is a 2023 reporting intern for the Los Angeles Times’ new Latino vertical, De Los. A Los Angeles native and rising junior at American University, she began her career as the TikTok director for the Eagle, the student-run newspaper, and is now the assistant multimedia editor. She has also written for the Eagle by addressing campus issues that often go unnoticed but deserve significant attention, such as faculty diversity. She won her first campus award at AU, taking first place in the Streitmatter Awards for Best Story.