Marissa Evans covers healthcare and communities of color in California for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2021, she worked for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis, where she covered housing, Black community trauma after George Floyd’s death, how communities of color have been affected by COVID-19 and how Minnesota allows private hospitals to seize tax refunds from consumers with unpaid medical bills. She also previously reported for the Texas Tribune, CQ Roll Call and Kaiser Health News. She won a 2018 Online News Assn. award for explanatory reporting for a project on Texas’s maternal mortality crisis. Her work has appeared in the Atlantic, Medium, Oprah Magazine and other outlets. Evans is also a trainer with the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, which aims to increase the ranks of journalists of color in the field of investigative reporting. She graduated from Marquette University with a degree in journalism.