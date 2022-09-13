Minerva Canto is an editorial writer covering education, health and other social issues. Before joining the board, she was a freelance reporter and columnist at Capital & Main reporting on the racial and economic forces driving health inequities. Previously, she was a local news columnist and immigration reporter at the Orange County Register, where she received awards for her reporting on victims of violence and reporting in Latin America. She’s also been a reporter at the Associated Press and the Albuquerque Journal. A native of Mexico City, she grew up in Santa Ana and is a graduate of USC and the University of Southern Maine.