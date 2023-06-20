Miykael Stith is an audience engagement intern at the Los Angeles Times. Stith recently graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in media studies from Fort Valley State University. He has also interned with iONE Digital, which leads in creating digital content for urban audiences. Stith’s passion for telling compelling stories motivates him to accomplish his goals, and his deep love for journalism and knowledge of social media led him to this internship. In his spare time, Stith enjoys visiting museums, listening to music and traveling.