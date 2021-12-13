Nafeesa Syeed is an assistant Op-Ed editor at the Los Angeles Times. She’s also a visiting scholar at UCLA’s International Institute. Her previous roles include serving as national security reporter and Middle East correspondent at Bloomberg News; staff writer at the Associated Press in Washington; and producer at “Fault Lines” on Al Jazeera English. She’s been a fellow at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania. Syeed has a bachelor’s from Georgetown University and a master’s in comparative literature from SOAS, University of London.

