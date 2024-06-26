Neenma Ebeledike is an investigative intern with the Los Angeles Times. She is a multitalented journalist, voice-over artist, video spokesperson and content writer with a journey that started at Redeemer’s University in Nigeria, where she graduated as valedictorian. She has collaborated with numerous notable media organizations, showcasing her versatility and dedication to storytelling. Currently a first-year graduate student at UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, Ebeledike continues to pursue excellence in journalism. On her best days, you can find her reading, listening to music, writing poems or watching documentaries.