Nicole Vas is a senior art director at the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining The Times in 2019, she worked as a senior news designer for both print and digital platforms for the Hill in Washington, D.C. Previously, she was the A1, news and sports designer for the Arizona Republic, where she designed for print across Gannett properties. Vas, a Torrance native, graduated from UCLA with a bachelor’s degree in art. She earned her master’s in art and journalism from Syracuse University. In addition, she spent some time at the University of Hong Kong in an education abroad program. Vas has been a member of the Asian American Journalists Assn. since 2012.