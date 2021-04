Orlando Mayorquin is a senior studying journalism and political science at Cal State Northridge. He is an intern on the Los Angeles Times’ COVID-19 obituary project commemorating those who lost their lives to the virus in California. Mayorquin previously worked as a reporting intern covering poverty and income inequality for CalMatters. He also served as the news editor of the Daily Sundial, Cal State Northridge’s student paper. He was born and raised in the Inland Empire.