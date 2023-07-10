Paula Mejía is a Colombian American writer and editor from Houston. She is the arts editor at the Los Angeles Times and teaches arts writing at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Formerly a senior editor at Texas Monthly, she has written about the retail apocalypse, literary hoaxes, the streaming economy, demolition derbies, mid-century modern architecture in the Instagram age and more for the New Yorker, the New York Times, the Paris Review, Rolling Stone and other publications. She is a co-founding editor of “Turning the Tables,” NPR Music’s Grace Award–winning series about centering women and nonbinary artists in the musical canon, and the author of a 33⅓ series installment on the Jesus and Mary Chain’s 1985 album Psychocandy. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in English and creative writing and a master’s degree in English literature from the George Washington University.