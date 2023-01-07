Paula Taylor is an art director and designer for the Los Angeles Times. She is native of Britain, where she began her art direction career. Taylor moved to the U.S. in the late ’90s and spent 10 years at Variety, mostly as an art director, working on the weekly and daily papers, and also many show dailies for film festivals around the world. Since then, she has been working on various freelance projects including three years (2014-17) as a designer at the Los Angeles Times, primarily in Calendar but also contributing to other sections including the Envelope, Saturday, Image, News, California and Travel.