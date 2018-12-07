Philip Gray is a deputy Op-Ed editor at the Los Angeles Times. As an editor of columnists and op-ed writers, he has experience and expertise on a huge range of topics, including politics, economics, national security, science and law. Previously, he was at Bloomberg and the New York Times as an opinion and news editor. Prior to those jobs, he was an editor at the Washington Post and the Wichita Eagle. Gray is from Kansas and is a proud Wichita State Shocker. He also has a master’s degree from Union Theological Seminary.