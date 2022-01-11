Rachel Uranga covers transportation and mobility. Before joining the L.A. Times, she was part of dot.LA’s founding team, where she rose to managing editor. She has also served on the editorial board of the Press Telegram and Daily Breeze and worked as a reporter at the Daily News, Los Angeles Business Journal and Reuters in Mexico City. She has written extensively about business, the criminal justice system and the supply chain, among other topics. A mother and third-generation Angeleno, she is a graduate of Cal State Northridge and Columbia University.