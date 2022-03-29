Rubaina Azhar is a multiplatform editing lead on the Los Angeles Times’ morning copy desk. She started working at the paper in 1998 for the Valley and Ventura County editions’ copy desk and became a slot for Metro in 2004. She moved full time to the morning copy desk in 2013 and has also worked as a homepage producer. She is a member of the L.A. Times Fellowships board and the Asian American Journalists Assn., and the leader of Girl Scout Troop 3235 in Orange County. Before The Times, she worked as an editor and reporter for Newsday and the Hartford Courant. She is a graduate of Claremont McKenna College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.