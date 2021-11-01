Salma Loum is a data and graphics journalist for the Los Angeles Times. She moved from Cairo to Los Angeles at 21 after covering the Egyptian Revolution and Muslim Brotherhood unrest between 2011 and 2013. During that time, she was a freelance war-zone camera operator working with Sky News Arabia and BBC Arabia among other local Egyptian news stations. Loum graduated from Stanford University with a master’s degree in journalism and a focus on computational investigative projects involving women’s rights. She is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.