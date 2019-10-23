As deputy managing editor for news, Sewell Chan oversees the foreign and national desks, the News Desk, the Data and Graphics Desk, the multiplatform copy desks, the audience engagement team, newsletters and the editorial library. He also works across departments to lift the quality and timeliness of the daily news report. Before joining the Times in September 2018, Chan worked for 14 years at the New York Times, where he was a metro reporter, Washington correspondent, deputy Op-Ed editor and international news editor. He was part of a team of journalists awarded the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage of a scandal that brought down Gov. Eliot Spitzer of New York. Chan began his career in 2000 as a reporter at the Washington Post, reporting on local government, education and social services. A native New Yorker, Chan grew up in an immigrant family and was the first in his family to finish college. He graduated from Harvard with a degree in social studies and received a master’s degree in politics from Oxford, where he studied on a British Marshall scholarship. Chan is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and serves on the Board of Incorporators of Harvard Magazine.