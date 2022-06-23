Shelby Knowles is a photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, Knowles was a contract photo editor in San Francisco for the New York Times. Prior to moving to California, she worked as a multimedia producer and editor at Newsday. She won an Emmy for sports photographer for her documentary “Empress” and was awarded a Peabody for the investigative series “Long Island Divided.” As a News21 fellow, she investigated hate crimes in America as a lead photo editor, photographer and videographer. The team produced a documentary called “Hate in America,” which won several awards, including the Edward R. Murrow Award and the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award. Knowles was a multimedia producer and photo editor for the Texas Tribune and a photo editing fellow for the Science desk at NPR in Washington. A native Houstonian, she received a master’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Journalism and a bachelor’s in nutritional science from Texas A&M University.