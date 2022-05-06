Somesh Jha, a financial journalist with nine years of experience reporting on India’s federal government from New Delhi, is working with the Business team of the Los Angeles Times as a reporting fellow through the Alfred Friendly-Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project. He has reported on issues ranging from labor, public finance, banking and politics, and his investigations on the “politics of data in India” got international recognition after he revealed official survey reports, withheld by the government, showing record unemployment and a possible rise in poverty levels.