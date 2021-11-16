Stephanie Chavez is a deputy editor in Metro, overseeing education coverage at the Los Angeles Times and working with the leadership team of the newsroom’s largest department. Chavez first set foot in the Metro newsroom as a college intern in 1981. After several years at the Boston Globe, she returned home to The Times, where she was a founding reporter of the Valley Edition, covering the swift demographic changes of the east San Fernando Valley. As a Metro reporter and assignment editor, Chavez was part of four Pulitzer Prize-winning teams for breaking news: the Los Angeles riots, the North Hollywood shooting, the Northridge earthquake and the 2004 wildfires. Her coverage of the beating of Reginald Denny at the onset of the 1992 unrest won the Sigma Delta Chi award for breaking news. Her Metro reporting tenure included a long stint as an education reporter, and her coverage of inequities in education and reform efforts received two first-place awards of excellence from education associations. As an editor in Metro and later National, she helped to pioneer our shift to digital storytelling and rapid response to breaking news. After a detour to work as the director of communications at Mayfield Senior School in Pasadena, she returned to The Times in 2019 as Metro’s assistant editor for education, with even deeper insights about schools as she pursues her passion for this critical area of newsroom coverage.