Steven Banks is a senior deputy design director at the Los Angeles Times. He works closely with the design director and creative director to implement new workflows and build the team’s digital skills while continuing his work elevating our design and brand expression across platforms.

Banks rejoined the L.A. Times in 2019 as a features art director and was quickly promoted to deputy design director to oversee design for lifestyle, food and entertainment. He is a fierce advocate for design and art direction as an integral part of the editorial process and has led the design efforts on some of our most ambitious storytelling — including our hiking guide and the earthquake special section online and in print. His design work has won countless awards from the Society for News Design, a silver medal from the Society of Publication Designers for his work on 2020’s premium Vegas section and an Emmy in 2021 for his work on the Envelope Roundtable “Emmys Showrunners” show.

During his first stint at The Times, Banks was a designer for the L.A. Times Sunday Magazine and various features sections. After leaving in 2006, he went to Los Angeles magazine, where he served as the design director, overseeing design, photography and branding. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Parsons School of Design in New York.