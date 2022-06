Sumeet Kulkarni is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ science desk through the 2022 AAAS Mass Media Fellowship program. He is passionate about science communication and has previously written for Scientific American, Astrobites, India Bioscience and the LIGO Magazine. He was born and raised in Pune, India, before coming to the United States in 2017 to pursue a graduate degree in astrophysics at the University of Mississippi.