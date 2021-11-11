Susana Sanchez is an art director at the Los Angeles Times. She’s in a temporary role working on the launch of the new Envelope magazine with the design director and creative director to help explore the visual possibilities for both print and digital. Previously, Sanchez was an art director at the Washington Post and a features design editor at the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Her work there garnered her multiple awards from the Society for Newspaper Design. Most recently, she has been operating her own consulting and design firm, the Designing Chica, from her home base in Walnut Creek in Northern California. She is a L.A. native and was even a summer intern at The Times, working in the Creative Services Department.

