Tony Briscoe is an environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times. His coverage focuses on the intersection of air quality and environmental health. Prior to joining The Times, Briscoe was an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Chicago and an environmental beat reporter at the Chicago Tribune. Briscoe was the recipient of the Peter Lisagor Award for best science and environmental reporting in Chicago in 2019 and 2020. A graduate of Michigan State University, he began his career as a breaking news reporter at the Detroit News.