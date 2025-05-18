Chapman University School of Pharmacy
Blending Traditional and Innovative Education Pharm.D. (including APEx students)
- Our students engage in various Interprofessional Education (IPE) learning activities throughout the program. They engage with medical, nursing, physical therapy, physician assistant, and speech communication disorder students in these activities. All scenarios model real healthcare settings with complex patient cases, focused on delivering comprehensive care.
- Dedicated pharmacogenomics course focused on providing personalized patient care.
- One-of-a-kind Leadership Degree Emphasis, preparing future leaders in the profession.
- Team-based learning and active learning pedagogy.
- Pharm.D. students have the unique opportunity to be involved in research outside of standard APPE or IPPE rotations.
- 880 preceptors offer a large and diverse range of learning experiences.
MSPS
- Students are admitted with an emphasis in Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences or Pharmaceutical Economics and Policy.
- Programs focus on giving students job-ready skills useful in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.
- State-of-the-art instrumentation and a commitment to hands-on technical training, resulting in broader expertise for our graduates.
- High-quality, personalized, scientific research mentorship from our renowned faculty in many areas of specialization.
Ph.D.
Ph.D. candidates have a wide range of freedom in selecting electives to tailor their experience at Chapman to their career goals.
Our Ph.D. combines a comprehensive education in the foundations of pharmaceutical sciences, ethics, and regulatory issues.
State-of-the-art instrumentation and a commitment to hands-on technical training, resulting in broader expertise for our graduates.
High-quality, personalized, scientific research mentorship from our renowned faculty in many areas of specialization.
Faculty Expertise and Student Support for Career Readiness Pharm.D. (including APEx students)
- Accelerated program (3 years, in comparison to the standard 4) that allows future pharmacists to start their career earlier.
- A dedicated academic success expert and a dedicated career support specialist ensure academic and career success of students. These support mechanisms are also available post- graduation.
- Customized and dedicated licensure preparation program utilizing state-of- the-art resources prepares students for success in NAPLEX and CPJE. • Apple technology and electronic textbooks are included in tuition costs.
MSPS and Ph.D.
Chapman School of Pharmacy faculty are routinely cited in the top 2% most cited scientists every year by Stanford University, allowing our students to work side-by-side with some of the most impactful scientists in the world.
26 faculty members actively engage in research, giving students freedom to experiment with their professional interests.
Commitment to high-quality one-on-one research mentorship.
Commitment to Research, Community Engagement, and Alumni Success
- Our 14 student organizations take the initiative and offer free health services to underserved patient populations as well as participate in community fairs for general health education. Student organizations visit high school classrooms to expose students preparing for college to various career opportunities as pharmacists. Fostered by the advocacy of our faculty, our students take pride in caring for their community outside of the classroom.
- We are in constant contact with our alumni and offer several opportunities a year for students to network with alumni. Many of our alumni serve as preceptors for Pharm.D. students and forge closer connections as students participate in rotations that last 6 weeks.
- CUSP Connect is an exclusive career and networking platform for Chapman School of Pharmacy students and alumni to connect with employers, both in pharmacy school and after graduation. Job boards, employer directories with individualized contacts with relationships to Chapman and/or the School of Pharmacy, one- on-one career coaching, resource library (CV, LOI templates), and access to Chapman’s alumni and mentor platform, the Panther Network, are available from the moment students enroll and for decades after they graduate.
NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM
Chapman University School of Pharmacy
SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN
Rennolds (Ren) Ostrom
YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED
1861
YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED
2014
TOTAL PROGRAMENROLLMENT
Pharm.D.: 213; MS in Pharmaceutical
Sciences: 9; Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical
Sciences: 23; APEx: 97; Integrated BS/MS: 2
PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED
- Pharm.D.
- MS in Pharmaceutical Sciences (with emphases in Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences or Pharmaceutical Economics and Policy)
- Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences (with emphases in Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences or Pharmaceutical Economics and Policy)
- Accelerated Pre-Pharmacy Experience (APEx) Program
- Integrated BS in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology/MS in Pharmaceutical Sciences
LENGTH OF PROGRAMS
- Pharm.D. - 33 months/3 years
- MS in Pharmaceutical Sciences - 2 years
- Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences - 3 to 5 years
- APEx - 2 years + 33 months
- Integrated BS/MS in Pharmaceutical Sciences - 5 years
PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS
- Pharm.D., MSPS, Ph.D.: Chapman University Rinker Campus, Irvine CA
- APEx: Chapman University Orange Campus, Orange CA
PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS
- Chapman University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC)
- Chapman School of Pharmacy is fully accredited by ACPE through the year 2032
TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM
Pharm.D.: $252,296
APEx: $134,980
MSPS: $88,200
Ph.D.: Fully funded by fellowship
REQUIRED TESTING
MSPS: GRE optional
APEx: SAT and ACT optional
APPLICATION DEADLINES
- Pharm.D.: Priority: October 1, Regular: March 1, Extended: June 1
- MSPS: Early decision – June 1, Regular decision – June 30
- Ph.D.: December 15
- APEx: Early decision – November 1, Regular decision – January 15
PROGRAM CONTACT INFORMATION
pharmacyadmissions@chapman.edu
(714) 516-5600