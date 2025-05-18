Chapman University School of Pharmacy

Blending Traditional and Innovative Education Pharm.D. (including APEx students)

Our students engage in various Interprofessional Education (IPE) learning activities throughout the program. They engage with medical, nursing, physical therapy, physician assistant, and speech communication disorder students in these activities. All scenarios model real healthcare settings with complex patient cases, focused on delivering comprehensive care.

Dedicated pharmacogenomics course focused on providing personalized patient care.

One-of-a-kind Leadership Degree Emphasis, preparing future leaders in the profession.

Team-based learning and active learning pedagogy.

Pharm.D. students have the unique opportunity to be involved in research outside of standard APPE or IPPE rotations.

880 preceptors offer a large and diverse range of learning experiences.

MSPS

Students are admitted with an emphasis in Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences or Pharmaceutical Economics and Policy.

Programs focus on giving students job-ready skills useful in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

State-of-the-art instrumentation and a commitment to hands-on technical training, resulting in broader expertise for our graduates.

High-quality, personalized, scientific research mentorship from our renowned faculty in many areas of specialization.

Ph.D.

Ph.D. candidates have a wide range of freedom in selecting electives to tailor their experience at Chapman to their career goals.

Our Ph.D. combines a comprehensive education in the foundations of pharmaceutical sciences, ethics, and regulatory issues.

Faculty Expertise and Student Support for Career Readiness Pharm.D. (including APEx students)

Accelerated program (3 years, in comparison to the standard 4) that allows future pharmacists to start their career earlier.

A dedicated academic success expert and a dedicated career support specialist ensure academic and career success of students. These support mechanisms are also available post- graduation.

Customized and dedicated licensure preparation program utilizing state-of- the-art resources prepares students for success in NAPLEX and CPJE. • Apple technology and electronic textbooks are included in tuition costs.

MSPS and Ph.D.

Chapman School of Pharmacy faculty are routinely cited in the top 2% most cited scientists every year by Stanford University, allowing our students to work side-by-side with some of the most impactful scientists in the world.

26 faculty members actively engage in research, giving students freedom to experiment with their professional interests.

Commitment to high-quality one-on-one research mentorship.

Commitment to Research, Community Engagement, and Alumni Success

Our 14 student organizations take the initiative and offer free health services to underserved patient populations as well as participate in community fairs for general health education. Student organizations visit high school classrooms to expose students preparing for college to various career opportunities as pharmacists. Fostered by the advocacy of our faculty, our students take pride in caring for their community outside of the classroom.

We are in constant contact with our alumni and offer several opportunities a year for students to network with alumni. Many of our alumni serve as preceptors for Pharm.D. students and forge closer connections as students participate in rotations that last 6 weeks.

CUSP Connect is an exclusive career and networking platform for Chapman School of Pharmacy students and alumni to connect with employers, both in pharmacy school and after graduation. Job boards, employer directories with individualized contacts with relationships to Chapman and/or the School of Pharmacy, one- on-one career coaching, resource library (CV, LOI templates), and access to Chapman’s alumni and mentor platform, the Panther Network, are available from the moment students enroll and for decades after they graduate.

NAME OF SCHOOL OR PROGRAM

Chapman University School of Pharmacy

SCHOOL OR PROGRAM DEAN

Rennolds (Ren) Ostrom

YEAR INSTITUTION WAS FOUNDED

1861

YEAR SCHOOL OR PROGRAM WAS STARTED

2014

TOTAL PROGRAMENROLLMENT

Pharm.D.: 213; MS in Pharmaceutical

Sciences: 9; Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical

Sciences: 23; APEx: 97; Integrated BS/MS: 2

PROGRAM PLATFORMS OFFERED

Pharm.D.

MS in Pharmaceutical Sciences (with emphases in Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences or Pharmaceutical Economics and Policy)

Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences (with emphases in Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences or Pharmaceutical Economics and Policy)

Accelerated Pre-Pharmacy Experience (APEx) Program

Integrated BS in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology/MS in Pharmaceutical Sciences

LENGTH OF PROGRAMS

Pharm.D. - 33 months/3 years

MS in Pharmaceutical Sciences - 2 years

Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences - 3 to 5 years

APEx - 2 years + 33 months

Integrated BS/MS in Pharmaceutical Sciences - 5 years

PROGRAM CAMPUS OPTIONS

Pharm.D., MSPS, Ph.D.: Chapman University Rinker Campus, Irvine CA

APEx: Chapman University Orange Campus, Orange CA

PROGRAM ACCREDITATIONS

Chapman University is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC)

Chapman School of Pharmacy is fully accredited by ACPE through the year 2032

TOTAL COST OF PROGRAM

Pharm.D.: $252,296

APEx: $134,980

MSPS: $88,200

Ph.D.: Fully funded by fellowship

REQUIRED TESTING

MSPS: GRE optional

APEx: SAT and ACT optional

APPLICATION DEADLINES

Pharm.D.: Priority: October 1, Regular: March 1, Extended: June 1

MSPS: Early decision – June 1, Regular decision – June 30

Ph.D.: December 15

APEx: Early decision – November 1, Regular decision – January 15

pharmacyadmissions@chapman.edu

(714) 516-5600